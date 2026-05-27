After her golden retriever died young, dog owner gets serious about new pet's diet

Poland – After the sudden loss of her beloved dog , Maya, owner Ewa Matyja is intent on parenting her new pet differently: she's got her new pup on a special diet.

After her first dog passed away suddenly, this owner started paying attention to her pet's diet. © Screenshot/Instagram/@charlie______boy

"Maya flew across half the world with me and adapted so beautifully to her completely new life in Poland," Ewa Matyja (40) told Newsweek.

Matyja says her dog, who moved around the world with her, loved other pups, chilly winter walks, and her new home in Poland.

But sadly, just six months after the duo moved, Maya passed away at only four-and-a-half years old. Maya's sudden death was likely caused by gastric torsion, which her owner says is "something that can happen when dogs eat too quickly."

"What made everything even more heartbreaking was that Maya was a perfectly healthy dog," Matyja said, adding that losing her golden so suddenly changed everything.

"When Maya passed away, I started questioning everything I thought I knew about dogs – nutrition, digestion, ingredients, feeding habits… all of it," she continued.

After mourning Maya, Matyja decided to let another pup, Charlie, into her life. She says her new golden retriever has helped her heal.