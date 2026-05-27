After her golden retriever died young, dog owner gets serious about new pet's diet
Poland – After the sudden loss of her beloved dog, Maya, owner Ewa Matyja is intent on parenting her new pet differently: she's got her new pup on a special diet.
"Maya flew across half the world with me and adapted so beautifully to her completely new life in Poland," Ewa Matyja (40) told Newsweek.
Matyja says her dog, who moved around the world with her, loved other pups, chilly winter walks, and her new home in Poland.
But sadly, just six months after the duo moved, Maya passed away at only four-and-a-half years old. Maya's sudden death was likely caused by gastric torsion, which her owner says is "something that can happen when dogs eat too quickly."
"What made everything even more heartbreaking was that Maya was a perfectly healthy dog," Matyja said, adding that losing her golden so suddenly changed everything.
"When Maya passed away, I started questioning everything I thought I knew about dogs – nutrition, digestion, ingredients, feeding habits… all of it," she continued.
After mourning Maya, Matyja decided to let another pup, Charlie, into her life. She says her new golden retriever has helped her heal.
Her new dog has a special bowl and diet
Matyja wanted to do things differently with her new pup, specifically when it comes to food.
Her first purchase was a special dog bowl, designed to keep her pet from scarfing down his food too quickly.
Charlie also gets higher‑quality food and natural chew treats.
On Instagram, Matyja has shared her experience and hopes others will pay attention to their dog's diets.
"The video was never meant to sound like professional advice – it was simply me sharing the personal lessons and changes that came from losing a dog I loved more than anything," she said, referring to a viral video discussing Charlie's diet.
"You learn so much with time. And some lessons change you forever."
Cover photo: Collage: Instagram/Screenshot/Instagram/@charlie______boy