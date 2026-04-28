Almost 100 animals rescued from "heartbreaking" situation in Pennsylvania home

Columbia, Pennsylvania - The Pennsylvania SPCA rescued almost 100 malnourished and distressed dogs, cats, and rabbits from a horrible situation in Columbia, Pennsylvania.

Almost 100 dogs, cats, and rabbits rescued from a heartbreaking situation. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/@Pennsylvania SPCA﻿

Last week, following a tip from a concerned citizen, the Pennsylvania SPCA Animal Law Enforcement team, Lancaster County Sheriff's Department, and West Hempfield Township executed a search warrant and discovered 93 animals in horrific conditions .

"What they walked into was overwhelming and heartbreaking," The Pennsylvania SPCA wrote on Facebook.

"The home was filled with feces and standing waste. A fenced-in porch coated in filth. In the garage, dogs were confined to crates where they had been forced to live in those same conditions – some of those crates zip-tied shut. There was no escape from it."

The 76 dogs and puppies of varying breeds, 15 cats and kittens, and two Flemish rabbits were in various states of neglect, according to CBS.

The poor rescued critters are now being treated and looked after by the Pennsylvania SPCA.

"The conditions these animals were forced to endure were truly heartbreaking," representative Nicole Wilson said in a statement. "Ninety-three animals living in filth, without clean water, adequate shelter, or basic care – this is why our team works around the clock to respond to these calls."

Following an examination of the animals, the PSPCA has said it will charge those responsible. Possible charges could include animal cruelty and neglect.