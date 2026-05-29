Army dog and trainer/handler reunite after years apart – and there's even more good news!

North Carolina - A former US Air Force soldier experienced a very special moment a few days ago when Alex Jones was finally reunited with his dear dog friend after six long years apart.

After six years, Alex Jones and Max the dog were finally reunited. © Screenshot/Facebook/Paws of War Eastern North Carolina

The emotional reunion between Alex and his four-legged friend Max was organized by the non-profit organization Paws of War.

Alex and Max had first met in 2020, when the ex-soldier was stationed in South Korea.

During the deployment, the two developed a special bond and spent a lot of time together.

When Alex finally returned home, he couldn't get the pooch out of his head.

Sadly, the man had no choice but to wait for the day Max would retire from the military – and that day has finally come!

"A truly special and emotional day at the Paws of War Reunification Ceremony as MWD Max was reunited with his handler/trainer Alex Jones," said a statement from the organization.

"Moments like these remind us of the incredible bond between our military working dogs and the heroes who served beside them."