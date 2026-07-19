Baby girl's adorable morning routine with her Golden Retrievers goes viral
Richmond, Virginia – This daily routine not only brightens the mood of a baby girl and three Golden Retriever dogs, but also millions of people who get to witness the cuteness online!
A viral video shows a little girl named Honey heading over to her family's three pups first thing in the morning after getting up.
She greets Twyla with purpose: The six‑year‑old pooch is lying on the floor when the child gives her a warm hug.
Next, the toddler goes straight to Golden Retriever no. 2, a three‑year‑old pooch named Bear. The male gets an equally affectionate embrace.
Finally, Honey tries her luck with the senior dog Riley.
This time the hug doesn't go quite as well, so the girl simply presses her head against the 11‑year‑old animal.
"The first thing our daughter does every day is say good morning to her dogs," reads the brief Instagram caption beside the video.
Viral video captures baby girl's sweet bond with her dogs
On Instagram, the video has already amassed more than 44 million views!
It's also earned nearly two million likes and thousands of supportive comments.
If you feel a twinge of sadness at how short the video is, take a closer look at the page of the three furry friends!
It has long been lovingly run by its owner, dad Nick, and is overflowing with viral hits.
Riley, Twyla, and Bear, together with Honey and her big brother Rhett, have built a huge fan base.
If you need even more feel‑good moments, check out the account @hdbrosriley for many more heartwarming videos!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@hdbrosriley