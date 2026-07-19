Baby girl's adorable morning routine with her Golden Retrievers goes viral

Richmond, Virginia – This daily routine not only brightens the mood of a baby girl and three Golden Retriever dogs , but also millions of people who get to witness the cuteness online!

Sugar‑sweet routine: Little Honey gives each of the three Golden Retrievers a hug every morning. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@hdbrosriley

A viral video shows a little girl named Honey heading over to her family's three pups first thing in the morning after getting up.

She greets Twyla with purpose: The six‑year‑old pooch is lying on the floor when the child gives her a warm hug.

Next, the toddler goes straight to Golden Retriever no. 2, a three‑year‑old pooch named Bear. The male gets an equally affectionate embrace.

Finally, Honey tries her luck with the senior dog Riley.

This time the hug doesn't go quite as well, so the girl simply presses her head against the 11‑year‑old animal.

"The first thing our daughter does every day is say good morning to her dogs," reads the brief Instagram caption beside the video.