Beagle devours pounds of gummy worms in sweet heist – with some serious consequences!
Australia - This hungry beagle had to be taken to the emergency room after swallowing more than two pounds of gummy worms!
As the Animal Emergency Service in Australia reported on Instagram, the three‑year‑old female dog named Scooter was taken to the veterinary clinic after her owners noticed that someone had gotten into their stash of sweet treats.
Initially, Scooter's sister, Jada, was also suspected. However, the clinic quickly determined who was actually responsible for the treat theft.
During the weigh‑in, Scooter tipped the scale significantly more than usual!
Nevertheless, both dogs were given a medication that induces vomiting as a precaution.
It didn't take long before Scooter vomited up 2.4 pounds of gummy worms – almost the entire amount that had gone missing!
Beagle sisters are doing just fine after the candy heist
Jada, however, wasn't entirely innocent either: She had managed to snatch a single rubber snake.
Scooter, on the other hand, had "clearly no regrets in her decision," according to lead veterinary assistant Kate Wesche, per 1News.
Even though the story sounds funny at first, sweets can be dangerous for dogs. Many contain the low‑calorie sweetener xylitol, which can be highly toxic to animals.
"Xylitol can be very toxic to dogs, causing seizures and affecting the liver," Wesche explained.
Fortunately, the brand that Scooter and Jada ate did not contain xylitol. Still, the large amount of natural sugar could cause serious gastrointestinal upset, she added.
Fortunately, both Scooter and Jada are fine, although the two dogs will need to rest for now.
In a photo shared by the veterinary clinic, Scooter looks anything but thrilled – perhaps she's actually learned a lesson from her stunt!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@animalemergencyservice & 123rf/trezvuy