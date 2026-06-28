Chihuahua dog demands spaghetti tax – will his owners pay proper fealty?
Radnor, Pennsylvania – Franklin the Chihuahua dog has a hunger that only spaghetti can satisfy. But, you see, he doesn't have any spaghetti... yet.
In the viral TikTok clip, it’s revealed right at the start what’s ruining the little pup's mood.
His owner Stacy Chermol lives with Franklin and her family in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
On this particular night, she is serving the family some delectable spaghetti bolognese.
The problem is that the self-appointed "king" of the house is being left out of the festivities.
While everyone at the dinner table is already eating, Franklin just stands there, clearly offended.
Like a firecracker, he lets loose everything he’s got.
Yet his owner seems to take a twisted pleasure in the spectacle, practically celebrating it by sprinkling more salt into the wound – or rather, pouring even more bolognese over her spaghetti.
And that’s not all! Amid the Chihuahua’s angry protest, she tops the noodles with yet another serving. First of all, rude. Second, how will our doggy hero respond to this unprovoked pasta-ck?
Viral TikTok video shows funny dog tantrum over spaghetti
Calm as ever, Chermol even sprinkles cheese on one of the portions – how dare she?
Franklin is getting more and more worked up. Doubtlessly, he is already plotting vengeance.
To keep Franklin from retaliating (can dogs call hired goons without thumbs?), his owner gives him exactly one noodle.
That’s more than enough to satisfy the little dude. Consider the food tax paid!
Franklin even has some fun with the noodle as if it were a toy.
The four‑legged friend can be seen trying to snatch the spaghetti, and continues wrestling when it gets stuck above his head.
Since the vid was posted, Franklin has gone viral, racking up a crazy number of views! But you know what that means? If the account is monetized, that could buy a lot of spaghetti for a certain someone.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@stacychermol