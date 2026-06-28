Chihuahua dog demands spaghetti tax – will his owners pay proper fealty?

Radnor, Pennsylvania – Franklin the Chihuahua dog has a hunger that only spaghetti can satisfy. But, you see, he doesn't have any spaghetti... yet.

Franklin the Chihuahua dog has a hunger that only spaghetti can satisfy. But, you see, he doesn't have any spaghetti... yet. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@stacychermol

In the viral TikTok clip, it’s revealed right at the start what’s ruining the little pup's mood.

His owner Stacy Chermol lives with Franklin and her family in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

On this particular night, she is serving the family some delectable spaghetti bolognese.

The problem is that the self-appointed "king" of the house is being left out of the festivities.

While everyone at the dinner table is already eating, Franklin just stands there, clearly offended.

Like a firecracker, he lets loose everything he’s got.

Yet his owner seems to take a twisted pleasure in the spectacle, practically celebrating it by sprinkling more salt into the wound – or rather, pouring even more bolognese over her spaghetti.

And that’s not all! Amid the Chihuahua’s angry protest, she tops the noodles with yet another serving. First of all, rude. Second, how will our doggy hero respond to this unprovoked pasta-ck?