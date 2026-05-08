Dachshund hilariously upstages her Twitch streamer owner in viral clip

By Christian Norm

UK - Who's the real star here: Twitch streamer Lou, or her dachshund Pea? If you take a look at the videos of this viral dream team, you'll soon have the answer (spoiler: although the "star" is often on two legs, it's not who you might expect!).

Dachshund Pea and her owner Lou both know how to entertain an audience! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@poopernoodle_ Lou is known for playing and livestreaming games on Twitch, but as Pea usually sits on a "pedestal" next to her, the pup has often overshadowed her human. The reason for this is a gesture with which the dog melts hearts by the dozen, as a new viral hit proved just recently. In the video, Lou talks to her followers when Pea suddenly stands up on her hind legs, causing her owner to open her eyes wide. Dogs Dog rescuer left in tears after days-long effort to save stranded pup: "I'm still crying" "What's going on? Why are you doing that?" Lou asks.

Standing dachshund goes viral with millions of views

Majestic: Pea the dachshund has gone totally viral! © Screenshot/Instagram/@poopernoodle_ The Brit can't help but laugh and tells the pup, "You can come down. You need to do that." As soon as Pea sits down again, she is showered with praise: "You're so majestic and beautiful. Yes, you are. You don't have to do that!" Lou then asks, "Can I have a kiss?" Dogs Rescued dog's microchip info reveals his wild international adventure! The charming furry friend doesn't need to be asked for long: she immediately gives her owner a sweet peck. The Twitch streamer can only laugh with thanks! If you need more of this kindness, you'll find plenty on Pea and Lou's Insta and TikTok channels, because the truth is that the four-legged friend is a repeat offender.