Dachshund wows the internet with her incredible skateboarding skills

Los Angeles, California – Did you know dogs can skateboard down stairs? This dachshund named Rowdy is going viral for her incredible skating skills.

Rowdy the dachshund has some seriously impressive skateboarding skills! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@rowdy_dachshund

In Rowdy's latest clip, the long-haired dachshund stands at the top of the stairs at a skate park, brimming with confidence.

The pooch barks vigorously to get everyone's attention.

Then she nudges her skateboard, which goes down a stair with a bump. Then the dachshund dog jumps onto the board and gallantly rides down.

When she reaches the bottom, she barks and gets a round of applause.

Wondering if the video is a fake? Rowdy is the real deal – and even has a sponsor!