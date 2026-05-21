Dachshund wows the internet with her incredible skateboarding skills
Los Angeles, California – Did you know dogs can skateboard down stairs? This dachshund named Rowdy is going viral for her incredible skating skills.
In Rowdy's latest clip, the long-haired dachshund stands at the top of the stairs at a skate park, brimming with confidence.
The pooch barks vigorously to get everyone's attention.
Then she nudges her skateboard, which goes down a stair with a bump. Then the dachshund dog jumps onto the board and gallantly rides down.
When she reaches the bottom, she barks and gets a round of applause.
Wondering if the video is a fake? Rowdy is the real deal – and even has a sponsor!
Viral Insta video shows off Rowdy's skateboarding skills
Rowdy has been skateboarding since before AI could make convincing videos. The dachshund discovered her skills as a puppy six years ago.
When she was four months old, her owners showed her a skateboard.
Her mom Kim Estrada told ABC7 all about it: "She pushed her weight and flipped the skateboard over to get over into our hallway area."
And we were like: Oh my gosh. What are we going to do?"
The rest is history: Rowdy kept working on her skateboarding skills while developing a huge following online.
The cute video of the dachshund going down the stairs has a whopping 1.2 million views and counting.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@rowdy_dachshund