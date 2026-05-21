Dachshund wows the internet with her incredible skateboarding skills

By Christian Norm

Los Angeles, California – Did you know dogs can skateboard down stairs? This dachshund named Rowdy is going viral for her incredible skating skills.

Rowdy the dachshund has some seriously impressive skateboarding skills!
Rowdy the dachshund has some seriously impressive skateboarding skills!  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@rowdy_dachshund

In Rowdy's latest clip, the long-haired dachshund stands at the top of the stairs at a skate park, brimming with confidence.

The pooch barks vigorously to get everyone's attention.

Then she nudges her skateboard, which goes down a stair with a bump. Then the dachshund dog jumps onto the board and gallantly rides down.

Dog tries to "disappear" into the furthest corners after tragic separation from puppies
Dogs Dog tries to "disappear" into the furthest corners after tragic separation from puppies

When she reaches the bottom, she barks and gets a round of applause.

Wondering if the video is a fake? Rowdy is the real deal – and even has a sponsor!

Viral Insta video shows off Rowdy's skateboarding skills

Fans go wild as Rowdy rides her skateboard down the stairs.
Fans go wild as Rowdy rides her skateboard down the stairs.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@rowdy_dachshund

Rowdy has been skateboarding since before AI could make convincing videos. The dachshund discovered her skills as a puppy six years ago.

When she was four months old, her owners showed her a skateboard.

Her mom Kim Estrada told ABC7 all about it: "She pushed her weight and flipped the skateboard over to get over into our hallway area."

Small dog challenges experienced rescuer: "One of those rescues that broke me"
Dogs Small dog challenges experienced rescuer: "One of those rescues that broke me"

And we were like: Oh my gosh. What are we going to do?"

The rest is history: Rowdy kept working on her skateboarding skills while developing a huge following online.

The cute video of the dachshund going down the stairs has a whopping 1.2 million views and counting.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@rowdy_dachshund

More on Dogs: