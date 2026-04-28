Dachshund's adorable reaction to new baby goes viral: "A co-parent in dog form"

Melbourne, Australia - This dachshund's co-parenting attempts have the internet swooning! His owner, Daria Saville, and her partner recently welcomed their first baby , and their dog Tofu's reaction is too sweet.

Dachshund Tofu has the internet swooning over his attempts to entertain the baby. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@daria_sav

In a now-viral Instagram video, Tofu stands on his hind legs and wiggles his front – like he's trying to wave at the baby in front of him.

Unfortunately, the little human, Louie, is fast asleep.

The adorable video has racked up almost half a million views in the last month.

Daria Saville, a professional tennis player and new mama, explained Tofu's cute gesture in a recent interview.

Saville told Newsweek that his little begging gesture used to be the six-year-old dog's favorite trick.

She joked the pooch was probably "begging for the baby's safety" at that moment.

"Honestly, Tofu just wants me to be on it every time the newborn makes a peep," Saville said.