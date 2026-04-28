Dachshund's adorable reaction to new baby goes viral: "A co-parent in dog form"

By Christian Norm

Melbourne, Australia - This dachshund's co-parenting attempts have the internet swooning! His owner, Daria Saville, and her partner recently welcomed their first baby, and their dog Tofu's reaction is too sweet.

Dachshund Tofu has the internet swooning over his attempts to entertain the baby.
Dachshund Tofu has the internet swooning over his attempts to entertain the baby.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@daria_sav

In a now-viral Instagram video, Tofu stands on his hind legs and wiggles his front – like he's trying to wave at the baby in front of him.

Unfortunately, the little human, Louie, is fast asleep.

The adorable video has racked up almost half a million views in the last month.

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Daria Saville, a professional tennis player and new mama, explained Tofu's cute gesture in a recent interview.

Saville told Newsweek that his little begging gesture used to be the six-year-old dog's favorite trick.

She joked the pooch was probably "begging for the baby's safety" at that moment.

"Honestly, Tofu just wants me to be on it every time the newborn makes a peep," Saville said.

This dog couldn't be any sweeter!

Dachshund Tofu is really trying to entertain the new baby.
Dachshund Tofu is really trying to entertain the new baby.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@daria_sav

"Even now, if I go for a shower and the baby is in his bed, Tofu will literally come and get me," the proud dog owner and mama said.

"He is still very protective, but he is calmer and has got used to the baby making noises. He doesn't get as stressed anymore because we taught him that it was okay."

Before Louie was born, Saville worried a lot about how her pet would react to the new family member.

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"I thought there could be four scenarios: the first was that he would just ignore the baby, the second was that he'd get jealous, the third and worst would be aggression towards the baby," Saville explained.

"In the end, we got the fourth option – a co-parent in dog form."

This family couldn't be any luckier.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@daria_sav

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