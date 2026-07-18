Deaf dog owner struggles to cope after truck crash kills beloved pets: "My family is gone"

Roseville, California - During a leisurely stroll, a truck failed to see deaf dog owner Linda Sekany and her four furry companions. What happened next would destroy the woman's happy life in a matter of seconds.

Service dog Jersey was injured in the collision, suffered a severe pelvic fracture. © Screenshot/GoFundMe/Lisa Kunzman

When the crash occurred, Linda had been out walking her dogs Dugan, Lafter, Karat, and her service dog, Jersey.

"I looked at this truck. He was stopped, and I'm like, 'Good. He's waiting for us to cross, which is the appropriate thing to do,'" she told KCRA.

"The next thing I know, he pulled out and just ran over us."

According to Linda, the impact hurled her several feet away.

Linda herself survived without serious injuries, but one of her dogs received help too late.

Dugan, the canine companion breeder dog, had already died of cardiac arrest.

Lafter and her service dog Jersey, both severely injured in the collision, were taken to an emergency clinic for pets.

Shortly afterward, Linda received another devastating update – Jersey suffered a broken pelvis. She considered every option, but ultimately was forced to have the male dog euthanized.

Her third dog, Lafter, also didn't survive the trauma. Within a few hours, the pet owner had lost three of her closest companions.

Their deaths hit Linda hard – especially the loss of Jersey. For years, the service dog had assisted the deaf woman in daily life, such as by alerting her to sounds.