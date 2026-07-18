Deaf dog owner struggles to cope after truck crash kills beloved pets: "My family is gone"
Roseville, California - During a leisurely stroll, a truck failed to see deaf dog owner Linda Sekany and her four furry companions. What happened next would destroy the woman's happy life in a matter of seconds.
When the crash occurred, Linda had been out walking her dogs Dugan, Lafter, Karat, and her service dog, Jersey.
"I looked at this truck. He was stopped, and I'm like, 'Good. He's waiting for us to cross, which is the appropriate thing to do,'" she told KCRA.
"The next thing I know, he pulled out and just ran over us."
According to Linda, the impact hurled her several feet away.
Linda herself survived without serious injuries, but one of her dogs received help too late.
Dugan, the canine companion breeder dog, had already died of cardiac arrest.
Lafter and her service dog Jersey, both severely injured in the collision, were taken to an emergency clinic for pets.
Shortly afterward, Linda received another devastating update – Jersey suffered a broken pelvis. She considered every option, but ultimately was forced to have the male dog euthanized.
Her third dog, Lafter, also didn't survive the trauma. Within a few hours, the pet owner had lost three of her closest companions.
Their deaths hit Linda hard – especially the loss of Jersey. For years, the service dog had assisted the deaf woman in daily life, such as by alerting her to sounds.
Linda receives tens of thousands in donations for vet bills
"My independence, my ability to function in the world, is Jersey," she said. "They are my life. I live my life for these dogs. In one fell swoop, my family is gone."
Following the accident, ever‑growing veterinary bills piled up on Linda's desk. To support the grieving dog owner, her relatives set up a donation page on GoFundMe.
"Right now, we want Linda to be able to focus on healing, grieving, and caring for her dogs – not worrying about the significant veterinary expenses ahead," the page reads.
In a very short time, the campaign raised $60,405, far surpassing the target of $55,000.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/GoFundMe/Lisa Kunzman