Desperate dog leads farmer to a heartwarming find – puppies!

St. Louis, Missouri – What kind of dog was that, and why did it look so strange? A farmer from Missouri was puzzled last month when he discovered the animal on his property. He soon realized that the uninvited guest was hiding something...

This female dog looked very exhausted and sick – she also had a secret! © Screenshot/Facebook/Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Because the four‑legged friend, which was almost hairless, kept looking toward the shed, the farmer finally decided to check it out.

There, he found three tiny puppies lying in the straw.

He immediately called the Stray Rescue of St. Louis. In the pouring rain, the team set out to help.

"We arrived on the property and saw her - she was missing just about all of her hair. She was interested in us, but wouldn't let us approach," the animal‑rights group wrote in a Facebook post that also included a video.

Since the dog wouldn't come to them voluntarily, they had to switch to plan B.

"So we set a humane trap," the rescuers explained. "This hungry, nursing mama went right in and gave us no trouble at all."

The farmer then led the group to the shed where the three puppies were.

"This mama found the BEST place to hide her babies," gushed the Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

It was clear, however, that things couldn't continue like this.