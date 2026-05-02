Dog achieves her "dream" of meeting new dolphin friends in the sea: "Magical!"

Western Australia - When this dog entered the ocean water, she was soon joined by two marine animals. The owner of the four-legged friend is certain that this is a huge dream come true for her pup!

Ohana the dog had a magical encounter in the water. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@brinkleydavies

Brinkley Davies was out and about with her dog "Ohana" on a stretch of coastline in Western Australia when the furry friend suddenly wanted to get into the water.

Her owner understood the reason shortly after the fact.

While swimming, Ohana was suddenly graced by two dolphins that came very close to her, circled her several times, and even dived under her.

In her viral video of the magic moment, you can see the dog excitedly paddling after the marine mammals, as if she wanted to join the small group.

"Ohana is a friend to all creatures," she says in the caption.

"Watching Ohana live out her dream like this makes that even more magical," the Australian added.