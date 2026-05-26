Dog alternates between shelters and the streets – meanwhile, his first owner never stopped searching

Cincinnati, Ohio - Around two years ago, Marcus the dog was picked up on the streets of Cincinnati, Ohio. What was supposed to be a short stay at Cincinnati Animal CARE turned into a never-ending story with numerous twists and turns!

Look how cute this dog was as a puppy! © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Cincinnati Animal CARE

In the end, the poor four-legged friend was still stuck in the shelter shortly before the Whitsun weekend of 2026.

What his carers then learned from a phone call left them speechless. On the other end of the line was a man named Carlos, who claimed to be Marcus' owner!

It sounded absurd at first, but the caller was quickly able to back up with old photos of Marcus – whom he called Brick.

The photos "left absolutely no doubt," the animal shelter announced on Facebook last Friday, where Cincinnati Animal CARE posted new photos of its longtime animal guest alongside the old ones.

Particularly dramatic is the fact that Marcus, alias Brick, was so unwell in the days before his long-lost dad called that the animal shelter was already planning to put him to sleep.

Fortunately, the animal shelter also explained in the extensive post how all this could have come about and why Carlos only got in touch after two years.

According to the post, Brick had escaped from his owner's yard around two years ago when he curiously chased three deer into an adjacent wooded area. But why did it take Carlos so long to track down the dog?