Dog and cat were abandoned during a heatwave – and what the puppy does melts rescuers' hearts
Fishers, Indiana – In early June, during a scorching heatwave, cat Jenkins and dog Boris were abandoned in Fishers, Indiana. The mismatched animals had been forced into a cramped cage, and when staff rushed to help and saw what the dog was doing, their hearts sank instantly.
"When we discovered Boris, a 6-month-old puppy, and Jenkins, a 2-year-old cat, abandoned in our parking lot, we were moved to see how bravely Boris watched over his little friend," the team wrote on Instagram.
A snapshot of the animals shows exactly what they meant: The young dog had his right front paw protectively placed on his furry companion.
"It almost seemed like the little pup understood the reality of the dangerous situation they were abandoned in," the touched team added.
Meanwhile, shelter staff used the incident to underscore how risky it is to leave animals exposed to the current heat – especially in a cage.
Rescuers warn abandoning animals during a heatwave "can be a death sentence"
"Abandoning animals in our parking lot can be a death sentence," the team warned.
"With no shade, no water, and no place to hide, pets like Jenkins and Boris may be forced to wait for hours before we ever discover where they have been left."
Fortunately, they also had good news. Puppy Boris didn't stay with them for long: He quickly found a new home.
Cat Jenkins, however, had a harder time.
Thankfully, the Humane Society for Hamilton County's Instagram post was later updated.
According to the update, the cat has now been adopted as well.
So while both furry friends have found new homes, they unfortunately have to go their separate ways.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@hamiltonhumane