Dog and cat were abandoned during a heatwave – and what the puppy does melts rescuers' hearts

Fishers, Indiana – In early June, during a scorching heatwave, cat Jenkins and dog Boris were abandoned in Fishers, Indiana. The mismatched animals had been forced into a cramped cage, and when staff rushed to help and saw what the dog was doing, their hearts sank instantly.

The dog Boris and cat Jenkins were placed together in a small cage. © Screenshot/Instagram/@hamiltonhumane

"When we discovered Boris, a 6-month-old puppy, and Jenkins, a 2-year-old cat, abandoned in our parking lot, we were moved to see how bravely Boris watched over his little friend," the team wrote on Instagram.

A snapshot of the animals shows exactly what they meant: The young dog had his right front paw protectively placed on his furry companion.

"It almost seemed like the little pup understood the reality of the dangerous situation they were abandoned in," the touched team added.

Meanwhile, shelter staff used the incident to underscore how risky it is to leave animals exposed to the current heat – especially in a cage.