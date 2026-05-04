Dog "begs" for chance after being found in horrible condition – and a rescuer saves the day!
Donna, Texas - When Toto suddenly appeared in Texas at the end of 2025, nobody wanted to save the horrible-looking dog: not only was he seriously ill, malnourished, and quite hairless, but he was also very aggressive. Nevertheless, a neighbor posted a photo of the poor creature on Facebook, where he caught the eye of an animal rights activist.
Doly Lydia Cabrera Mayer suspected that the four-legged friend was only aggressive because he had been harmed his whole life.
"He needed a chance and was begging for it," she said in an interview with The Dodo.
Despite the danger posed by Toto, Mayer drove to the area where he had been spotted – and found him.
There, despite all the problems, she finally managed to put the animal in her crate.
"His reaction to humans was one of extreme distress, as evidenced by his shaking, attempts to escape, and biting at the crate," the woman explained, adding that Toto was "too fearful to comprehend the impending change in his life."
However, Mayer was not deterred – instead, she felt challenged, and her instincts proved right!
Toto the dog undergoes a major transformation
Naturally, Toto was first taken to a veterinary clinic, where he was diagnosed with a heartworm infection, mange, and malnutrition.
The dog was then treated with infusions, among other things.
Toto was released after just five days.
"We took him home and gave him a calm, quiet space," Mayer. said.
This was followed by a month-long recovery phase, during which Toto's fur – and self-confidence – began to grow very slowly.
"While trust issues persist, Toto is becoming increasingly receptive to physical contact and is learning to walk on a leash," his rescuer added.
In more recent photos, the furry friend is now barely recognizable! At least on the outside, Toto looks really good again, but it will probably be some time before he is ready for a new family on the inside.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Sandy Paws Rescue Inc.