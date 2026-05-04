Dog "begs" for chance after being found in horrible condition – and a rescuer saves the day!

Donna, Texas - When Toto suddenly appeared in Texas at the end of 2025, nobody wanted to save the horrible-looking dog : not only was he seriously ill, malnourished, and quite hairless, but he was also very aggressive. Nevertheless, a neighbor posted a photo of the poor creature on Facebook, where he caught the eye of an animal rights activist.

Toto not only looked bad, but his aggressive nature also turned people away. © Screenshot/Facebook/Sandy Paws Rescue Inc.

Doly Lydia Cabrera Mayer suspected that the four-legged friend was only aggressive because he had been harmed his whole life.

"He needed a chance and was begging for it," she said in an interview with The Dodo.

Despite the danger posed by Toto, Mayer drove to the area where he had been spotted – and found him.

There, despite all the problems, she finally managed to put the animal in her crate.

"His reaction to humans was one of extreme distress, as evidenced by his shaking, attempts to escape, and biting at the crate," the woman explained, adding that Toto was "too fearful to comprehend the impending change in his life."

However, Mayer was not deterred – instead, she felt challenged, and her instincts proved right!