Dog brothers are complete opposites in these hilarious viral videos!

Ontario, Canada - These two are both dogs , but that's where the similarities end! Animal siblings Oats and Butters couldn't be more different – in both personality and size!

These two are both dogs, but that's where the similarities end! Animal siblings Oats and Butters couldn't be more different – in both personality and size! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@oatsandbutters

While the slightly older Golden Retriever Oats is more of the calm type, Chihuahua Butters is of a completely different nature.

Since the beginning of April, Oats and Butters have been "repeat offenders" when it comes to social media hits.

The first clips with the two of them were particularly well received, and this viral status is because of the huge contrast between the dogs!

While the tiny Chihuahua whirls around the golden retriever like crazy, the comparatively huge doggo remains calmly seated, looking bemused.

Even when Butters nibbles on his front leg, the bigger dog doesn't budge.

The hilarious difference between the hyperactive little puppy and his gentle giant big brother has been generating a lot of views on social media for the pups.