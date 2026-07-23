Dog can't stop smiling when she finds out dad remembered her 10th birthday – and his gifts are next level!

Arlington, Virginia – Despite his great joy over his newborn son Connor, Kevin Bubolz hasn't forgotten the very special tenth birthday milestone of his Golden Reriever dog Ellie.

Kevin Bubolz has been pretty busy with his newborn son, Connor © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@elliegoldenlife

In their latest video, Ellie the dog, her owner Kevin Bubolz, and little Connor are all lounging on the couch together, cuddling.

With a smile, the proud dad explains that he hasn’t forgotten his beloved pet’s tenth birthday.

He then announces that he has two of her "favorite things" waiting for her as a special birthday adventure.

"Ellie, do you want to go for a surprise?" he asks the dog as her eyes go wide with excitement.

With baby Connor safe at home, the man and his dog head out.

First, they go to a vacation house with a pool, where Ellie can run wild and swim to her heart’s content.

Of course, regular cuddle sessions from her owner are part of the fun.

"Thank you for the ten best years," Bubolz says at one point in the video.

After Ellie has truly exhausted herself, surprise number two follows. This time, fellow canine Emma gets to join in.