Dog caught between two buildings for days before rescue – how did he survive?
Nashville, Tennessee - A dog got caught between two buildings and was stuck there for over two days before firefighters arrived. The fact that it survived this ordeal is nothing short of a miracle.
"On Sunday, May 17, EN31 responded to what began as a routine citizen-assist call and quickly became something more meaningful," explained the Nashville Fire Department's response team on Facebook.
When the firefighters answered the emergency call from the concerned citizen, they could hardly believe their ears.
As the caller on the other end of the line reported, the dog had been stuck in the narrow shaft for several days.
"Captain William 'Joey' Wilson immediately contacted the property owner and secured permission to remove several concrete blocks from inside the building to reach the trapped dog," the department said.
With combined forces, the emergency personnel broke through the wall of the house to bring the terrified four-legged friend to safety.
"Metro Animal Control has taken the dog into their care," the team wrote.
The department is now trying to locate the dog's owner. If this is unsuccessful, "a new loving home" will be found for him.
It is still unclear how the animal got caught between the two buildings in the first place, but the pup is safe now.
There was a huge wave of sympathy on social media, with numerous users praising the brave and speedy action of the fire department.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Nashville Fire Department