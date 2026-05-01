Dog causes total chaos in bloody viral groomer visit straight out of a horror movie
Miami, Florida - Few dogs look forward to visiting the groomer, but most simply endure the coat and claw trimming. Wesly Acosta's animal client – a black and white Husky – made a particularly big impression, however.
According to the many videos shared on Instagram, the pup is a regular guest of Wesly Acosta, who earns his money with "Mahia Mobile Grooming" in Miami.
However, Hashi the dog has not yet gotten used to the mobile grooming salon.
In the clips, you can see how the Husky resists the groomer's treatment with all his might, howling dramatically and repeatedly half-biting him.
Surprisingly, this doesn't stop Wesly from continuing to work on the animal.
He constantly has to tell the animal not to dig his teeth into his hands and arms. Meanwhile, the dog blusters like a small child being told off.
Wesly describes the first meeting with Hashi as "chaos" from the very first second.
Husky dog makes life difficult for dog groomer
Filing the claws in particular seemed to be the absolute worst experience for the Husky.
For the groomer, however, one thing is certain: no matter how difficult his "customer" is, the job always gets done.
The claws of the dramatic dog got filed to perfection in the end, even if Wesly almost lost a finger in the process.
That's right – there's a moment where a shocking spurt of blood flies out of the man because of the Husky's bite. Guess he didn't know his own strength!
Apparently, there were no hard feelings, however.
Another clip in which the salon owner is on his cell phone planning the next appointment shows the dog's sweeter side. Hashi doesn't seem to be happy that the attention is suddenly no longer on him, begging and nudging the hairdresser affectionately.
The duo has been a viral hit on the internet for some time now, and users can't get enough of them.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mahia_mobilegrooming