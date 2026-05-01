Dog causes total chaos in bloody viral groomer visit straight out of a horror movie

Miami, Florida - Few dogs look forward to visiting the groomer, but most simply endure the coat and claw trimming. Wesly Acosta's animal client – a black and white Husky – made a particularly big impression, however.

Groomer Wesly had his hands full with this dog. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mahia_mobilegrooming

According to the many videos shared on Instagram, the pup is a regular guest of Wesly Acosta, who earns his money with "Mahia Mobile Grooming" in Miami.

However, Hashi the dog has not yet gotten used to the mobile grooming salon.

In the clips, you can see how the Husky resists the groomer's treatment with all his might, howling dramatically and repeatedly half-biting him.

Surprisingly, this doesn't stop Wesly from continuing to work on the animal.

He constantly has to tell the animal not to dig his teeth into his hands and arms. Meanwhile, the dog blusters like a small child being told off.

Wesly describes the first meeting with Hashi as "chaos" from the very first second.