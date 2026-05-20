Dog comes in for a broken leg, but shocking X-ray makes the vet panic: "A life‑threatening risk"
Tampa, Florida - Edward the shelter dog needed medical treatment for a broken leg. When the pup's X-ray results came back, however, the vet couldn't believe his eyes.
The little Chihuahua mix had been brought in recently by his shelter, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay in Florida, for a hurt leg.
But it quickly became clear that Edward was in mortal danger for a completely different reason!
"While taking X‑rays for the fracture, our veterinarian discovered foreign bodies in both his stomach and colon," Nash McCutchen, the shelter's director of marketing and design, told Newsweek.
"The object in his colon was expected to pass safely on its own, but the one in his stomach posed a life‑threatening risk if it moved into his intestines," he explained.
In the end, the vet and his team had to perform emergency surgery to save Edward.
What the foreign object turned out to be shocked everyone.
Humane Society of Tampa Bay posts strange dog story on Facebook
As the animal shelter reported on Facebook, Edward had swallowed an entire gold chain with "an 18k gold star necklace."
Several pictures of the expensive jewelry were published.
18-karat gold consists of 75% pure gold, so the little four-legged friend had treated himself to a very expensive meal.
Exactly how he got hold of the chain is a mystery, however.
Tragically, Edward is not out of the woods yet, as his broken leg will have to be amputated.
At least everyone at the shelter can now take comfort in the fact that the dog is still alive thanks to the chance find.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Humane Society of Tampa Bay