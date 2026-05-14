Dog dad forced to send pup to the shelter after losing everything – will they ever meet again?

Altadena, California - Dominic was left with nothing after the January 2025 California wildfires . To keep his dog Blade safe from harm, the pet owner sadly surrendered him to the shelter. What happened months later had everyone in tears.

Will Dominic and Blade the dog ever reunite? © Screenshot/Facebook/Pasadena Humane

After the Eaton fires began, Dominic brought Blade to the Pasadena Humane for emergency boarding.

A viral Instagram post explains how the dog owner had originally hoped to be able to bring his four-legged friend back home soon after the evacuation order was over.

Sadly, Dominic's house burned to the ground in the fires.

It took him 15 months to finally get back on his feet, searching relentlessly for new accommodations after losing it all.

This tale was not unusual for the shelter workers, as they explained in a viral Instagram post: "Blade was one of many pets who stayed in our care for months, and some for over a year, as we committed to supporting our community in the aftermath of the blaze."

The friendly lab mix missed his dad, but he got lots of walks, playtime, and love at the shelter in the meantime.

"None of this was a replacement for being home with his family, but we did what we could to make Blade's stay with us as happy as possible after everything he had been through," the shelter added.



Then, one day, something incredible happened!