Dog dad picks up his Corgi from daycare – what he sees there has everyone rolling with laughter!

Portland, Oregon - When he went to pick up his dog from daycare, Tony Nichols expected the usual routine at the end of the day – but what he saw there made him laugh.

Tony's dog seemed to be having the time of his life and the funny photo went viral. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@misskira2525

In a playroom specially set up for dogs, Tony's Corgi, Chip, lay completely stretched out on his back with his paws loose and relaxed in the air.

Chip didn't budge even when another dog circled around him, and continued to give himself over completely to comfort.

Tony filmed the funny scene through the window and posted the clip on his TikTok. It didn't take long for the video to go viral.

"We've only seen Chip in that position at home, especially when he is asleep and relaxed, but never in public," his partner Laarni told Newsweek.

"That's why when Tony picked him up, he was surprised!"

In the end, Tony's timing proved to be perfect because shortly after the recording started, Chip switched gears, jumped to his feet, and was immediately in play mode as if he had realized his human was filming him.

One viewer commented, "That's corgi core. Mine spends more time sunny side up than he does on his stumpers."

Many users were also very touched by the final scene, which shows the little dog noticing his human and being visibly happy about it.