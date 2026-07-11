Dog excitedly greets woman in parking lot – then her heart breaks: "Who could leave such a precious little baby?"

Merritt Island, Florida – Hal Richardson was confused when she was greeted by an excited dog in the parking lot outside her workplace last month. The pup spun in circles and jumped up at the young woman as if they'd known each other forever. Richardson then scanned the parking lot intently, but soon, her heart broke.

The little furball greeted Hal with excitement, even though she didn't know her. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@themidnighthour_byhal

"I was in shock," the woman said in an interview with The Dodo.

"I was immediately looking around for her owner, but when I saw no one around, I got extremely sad. Who could leave such a precious little baby?"

Fortunately, Lovebug – which Richardson spontaneously named the dog – had chosen the right woman to welcome her with joy. She captured her heart in an instant!

Richardson took the furry friend to her workplace at a nature conservation center.

There, the unexpected rescuer noticed that Lovebug was covered in burrs. So, she sat down with her to remove them piece by piece.

Later, Richardson had the chance to watch the parking‑lot surveillance footage, hoping to determine whether the pup had been abandoned.

Since she found no clues, Richardson eventually drove to Collins Animal Hospital to have Lovebug checked for a microchip.