Dog excitedly greets woman in parking lot – then her heart breaks: "Who could leave such a precious little baby?"
Merritt Island, Florida – Hal Richardson was confused when she was greeted by an excited dog in the parking lot outside her workplace last month. The pup spun in circles and jumped up at the young woman as if they'd known each other forever. Richardson then scanned the parking lot intently, but soon, her heart broke.
"I was in shock," the woman said in an interview with The Dodo.
"I was immediately looking around for her owner, but when I saw no one around, I got extremely sad. Who could leave such a precious little baby?"
Fortunately, Lovebug – which Richardson spontaneously named the dog – had chosen the right woman to welcome her with joy. She captured her heart in an instant!
Richardson took the furry friend to her workplace at a nature conservation center.
There, the unexpected rescuer noticed that Lovebug was covered in burrs. So, she sat down with her to remove them piece by piece.
Later, Richardson had the chance to watch the parking‑lot surveillance footage, hoping to determine whether the pup had been abandoned.
Since she found no clues, Richardson eventually drove to Collins Animal Hospital to have Lovebug checked for a microchip.
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The vet couldn't locate a microchip. However, he determined that the furry friend was only eight or nine months old.
Richardson would have liked to take Lovebug back right away, but the regulations required the clinic to first search for the owners of the female dog.
So a period of anxious waiting began, wondering what would happen next.
In the end, after days, the clinic still couldn't find anyone. As a result, Lovebug was finally able to return to Richardson.
"I felt like [she] came into my life for a reason," she told the pet magazine.
Now, human and animal are a well‑matched team: "Lovebug and I are two happy girls. She found me as much as I found her."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@themidnighthour_byhal