Dog feasts on pounds of pilfered gummy worms – with some serious medical consequences!

Australia - This hungry beagle had to be taken to the emergency room after swallowing more than two pounds of gummy worms!

The beagle named Scooter got into her owners' candy stash. © Screenshot/Instagram/@animalemergencyservice

As the Animal Emergency Service in Australia reported on Instagram, the three‑year‑old female dog named Scooter was taken to the veterinary clinic after her owners noticed that someone had gotten into their stash of sweet treats.

Initially, Scooter's sister, Jada, was also suspected. However, the clinic quickly determined who was actually responsible for the treat theft.

During the weigh‑in, Scooter tipped the scale significantly more than usual!

Nevertheless, both dogs were given a medication that induces vomiting as a precaution.

It didn't take long before Scooter vomited up 2.4 pounds of gummy worms – almost the entire amount that had gone missing!