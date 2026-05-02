Dog found wandering intersection: What her owner tells rescuers has everyone in tears
Las Vegas, Nevada - Isabelle the dog was found by an animal rights activist on a six-lane intersection in Las Vegas, and she resisted rescue for two days. Miraculously, the pup survived the madness until she was finally caught. Then things just got even more tragic.
When she arrived at the "Hearts Alive Village" animal shelter, the mood was initially good – because she had a microchip.
But soon the hearts of her rescuers were breaking.
It was a sad sight. Isabelle was shaking like crazy when she arrived at the shelter.
Her fur was dirty and dishevelled.
No wonder: according to her microchip, she had already been on her own in Las Vegas for two months at that point.
However, because she was registered, the team assumed that the furry friend was already sorely missed.
Fortunately, her owner answered the phone straight away when the animal shelter called.
But what she had to tell the team was devastating. Her own health had deteriorated so much that she could no longer look after Isabelle, the woman said, as reported by Newsweek.
Fortunately, her rescuers made a good decision soon afterwards.
Instagram video with Isabelle the dog goes viral
They posted a video on Instagram of the terrified four-legged friend.
In the clip, Isabelle's fear is written all over her face. She even hides under the small bed in her kennel.
It's easy to see why the video was popular among empathetic viewers.
"We had her at one of our shelter locations for eight days," an employee told Newsweek.
"She was transported to our Everyday Adoption Center at the PetSmart in Henderson, where she was groomed."
But then something wonderful happened.
A visitor fell in love with the Isabelle on the very first day and took her in. Finally – a happy ever after at long last!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@jackpotpaws