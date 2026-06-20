Dog goes viral with miraculous rescue of bunny who fell into the pool!
Kansas – What on earth is she doing? A woman from Kansas recently went to dog‑sit at her friend Michelle Owens’ house. Suddenly, Owens' pup, Carley Mae, started acting strangely by the pool. When the dog-sitter looked closer, she could hardly believe her eyes!
Thanks to a camera pointed directly at the pool, the owner could later see exactly what her furry friend had done.
In the video, which was posted to Facebook, Carley Mae chases a rabbit swimming in the pool.
In the quirky clip, it becomes clear that the pet senses the rabbit's discomfort with the cold water.
While bunnies can swim, it's pure stress for them.
The animal thrashes anxiously through the water as the dog watches. Finally, Carley Mae seizes the right moment – and snaps!
In a flash, she pulls the rabbit out of the water and sets it beside the pool. The bunny is briefly shocked, as if it thought it was about to become dog food!
Viral Facebook video shows the unusual rabbit rescue
After a brief breather, the animal took off. The sight of the little bunny was, however, unusual for the dog.
That's because several of the rodents live in her garden!
"She watches [the bunnies] from the window and sometimes likes to chase them if she gets a chance," Owens told The Dodo in an interview.
Of course, the dog has never harmed any of the long‑ears.
"She is very sweet," her proud owner confirmed to the pet magazine.
When she got home, the woman reviewed the surveillance footage and knew exactly what to do.
"She got an extra treat, praise and a good belly rub," Owens said happily.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Michelle Owens