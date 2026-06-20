Dog goes viral with miraculous rescue of bunny who fell into the pool!

Kansas – What on earth is she doing? A woman from Kansas recently went to dog ‑sit at her friend Michelle Owens’ house. Suddenly, Owens' pup, Carley Mae, started acting strangely by the pool. When the dog-sitter looked closer, she could hardly believe her eyes!

What is Carley Mae doing here? © Screenshot/Facebook/Michelle Owens

Thanks to a camera pointed directly at the pool, the owner could later see exactly what her furry friend had done.

In the video, which was posted to Facebook, Carley Mae chases a rabbit swimming in the pool.

In the quirky clip, it becomes clear that the pet senses the rabbit's discomfort with the cold water.

While bunnies can swim, it's pure stress for them.

The animal thrashes anxiously through the water as the dog watches. Finally, Carley Mae seizes the right moment – and snaps!

In a flash, she pulls the rabbit out of the water and sets it beside the pool. The bunny is briefly shocked, as if it thought it was about to become dog food!