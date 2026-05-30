Dog has adorably bizarre reaction to being gifted an ice cube in viral video!
Wisconsin – Now that the weather is slowly turning to summer heat, everyone likely welcomes a little cool‑down. This dog owner thus decided to surprise her pup with an ice‑cold treat, and the Golden Retriever’s reaction is everything!
Kelly Reynolds, an art student from Wisconsin, was probably already prepared for what would happen if she served her dog Buzz an ice cube.
Accordingly, she promptly grabbed her smartphone and hit 'record."
In the video, you can see her pull a small piece of ice out of her freezer while Buzz watches her curiously.
She then tosses the frozen water right in front of his paws.
What happens next is likely to surprise most people!
Instead of the expected excited dash at the ice cube, a wild roll around, or an immediate chew, Buzz decides to… wait, what the heck is he even doing?!
Kelly’s video shows the Golden Retriever assuming something like a yoga pose.
Arching his back, he lets his front paws glide slowly forward across the floor. Buzz finally ends up lying completely stretched out, with his hind legs also extended far away.
Dog Goes Viral with over-the-top reaction to ice cube gift
In the background, you can hear the pet owner laughing.
The four‑legged friend doesn’t seem to notice her at all, though – he’s too focused on the ice cube that he’s now hopping around.
On Instagram, the clip has already been viewed tens of millions of times!
Viewers are offering various theories about what the dog’s behavior might mean.
Some dismiss the reaction to the ice cube as a simple stretching exercise, while others think Buzz is "worshipping" the frozen treat.
Yet others speculate that the golden retriever wants to become an ice block himself, sliding around on the floor and then melting into a puddle.
Kelly adopted the furry pal in March 2023 from a shelter. Since then, he’s been stretching extensively, as you can see on the dog’s own Instagram page.
Whatever the dog is trying to achieve, it’s sure to put a smile on his owner’s face – and on many others as well!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@goldenhrbuzz