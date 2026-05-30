Dog has adorably bizarre reaction to being gifted an ice cube in viral video!

Wisconsin – Now that the weather is slowly turning to summer heat, everyone likely welcomes a little cool‑down. This dog owner thus decided to surprise her pup with an ice‑cold treat, and the Golden Retriever’s reaction is everything!

Golden Retriever dog Buzz was gifted an ice cube by his owner.

Kelly Reynolds, an art student from Wisconsin, was probably already prepared for what would happen if she served her dog Buzz an ice cube.

Accordingly, she promptly grabbed her smartphone and hit 'record."

In the video, you can see her pull a small piece of ice out of her freezer while Buzz watches her curiously.

She then tosses the frozen water right in front of his paws.

What happens next is likely to surprise most people!

Instead of the expected excited dash at the ice cube, a wild roll around, or an immediate chew, Buzz decides to… wait, what the heck is he even doing?!

Kelly’s video shows the Golden Retriever assuming something like a yoga pose.

Arching his back, he lets his front paws glide slowly forward across the floor. Buzz finally ends up lying completely stretched out, with his hind legs also extended far away.