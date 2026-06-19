Dog is home alone and misses owner – what she does next is astonishing: "Alexa, call Mama!"

Spanaway, Washington – For dog owners, one of the worst thoughts is that their pets might miss them while they’re away. One woman went a step further, ensuring that her pup can reach her at any time when she’s not at home.

A dog named Aly can communicate using so‑called “talking buttons.” She can even use them to call her owner. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@alythebichon

In a video on Instagram, you can see a situation many dog owners will recognize when they have to leave their pet alone because of work or other commitments.

Aly the Bichon dog can be seen on the pet camera as she roams around the apartment, passing the time without her owner.

Then something that any animal lover can relate to happens – Aly the fluffy pup starts missing her owner.

But Aly is no ordinary dog. She can now use so‑called "Talking Buttons" to communicate with the people in her life.

Each colorful button is pre‑loaded with a word, exclamation, or short phrase that lets the dog clearly express how she feels, what she wants, and what she’s thinking.

In that moment, the talking button even served a double purpose: after Aly pressed it, the command "Alexa, call Mama" was spoken, activating the familiar Amazon device and executing the voice request.

Aly’s owner was called, and she explained over the phone that she missed Aly, too, and would be home soon.

"Nobody prompted her. Nobody asked her to do it. She simply wanted to check in with Mom," the pet owner said in the post's caption.