Dog is shocked to see the bizarre yet adorable creature that pops through his doggy door!

For the last 25 years, the only ones using Deena Gose's dog door were her pets. Then someone else decided to squeeze through: her granddaughter! Gose caught the sweet moment on camera and shared it to the delight of the internet.

The doggy door was only for dogs until one TikToker's granddaughter decided to crawl through. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/user437636198

Deena Gose's doggy door is for her two dogs and has been for the last 25 years.

The door allows her pooch Stance and his dog sibling to pass between the house and the yard at their leisure.

Deena Gose recently caught an adorable moment near the pet flap on camera and shared it on TikTok.

In the viral clip, two tiny hands appear from under the doggy door entrance while the pups look on, bewildered.

After a few moments, a baby girl crawls through headfirst!

"I noticed her trying to get out, so I just stood back and watched," the grandma of six told Newsweek.

"Then my dogs got interested. She went out, and it made me nervous. It was cold, so she stood up and looked around – and wanted right back in!"