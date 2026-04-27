Dog is shocked to see the bizarre yet adorable creature that pops through his doggy door!
For the last 25 years, the only ones using Deena Gose's dog door were her pets. Then someone else decided to squeeze through: her granddaughter! Gose caught the sweet moment on camera and shared it to the delight of the internet.
Deena Gose's doggy door is for her two dogs and has been for the last 25 years.
The door allows her pooch Stance and his dog sibling to pass between the house and the yard at their leisure.
Deena Gose recently caught an adorable moment near the pet flap on camera and shared it on TikTok.
In the viral clip, two tiny hands appear from under the doggy door entrance while the pups look on, bewildered.
After a few moments, a baby girl crawls through headfirst!
"I noticed her trying to get out, so I just stood back and watched," the grandma of six told Newsweek.
"Then my dogs got interested. She went out, and it made me nervous. It was cold, so she stood up and looked around – and wanted right back in!"
This toddler has a loyal dog protector
The video of Gose's granddaughter crawling through the doggy door boasts over 700,000 views.
TikTokers joked that Gose's dogs were stuck with the little human for the next 18 years.
But Gose pointed out that her dog Stance was ready and willing to help take care of her granddaughter.
"Stance knows she belongs to him. Stance is amazing with our other five grandkids, but she holds a special place in his heart, and he is very protective of her," Gose explained.
In another TikTok video, the dog keeps the little girl from falling down the stairs by acting as a canine shield.
Stance and the toddler have a special relationship, which is probably what prompted the baby to crawl through the doggy door in the first place – she was in search of her bestie!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/user437636198