Dog is suddenly terrified for this odd reason: "A full panic attack because THIS walked into the café!"

Montreal, Canada – Charlie the dog and his owner Lauren Lieberman wanted to visit their favorite café when suddenly it all went wrong. What got the Golden Retriever so terrified?

Charlie the dog and his owner Lauren Lieberman wanted to visit their favorite café – then suddenly it all went wrong. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@laurenandcody

"POV: your golden retriever has a full panic attack because THIS walked into the café," reads the onscreen text of the viral video Lieberman shared recently.

In her clip, the anxious pup doesn’t budge an inch when his owner pulls on the leash with all her might.

Unfortunately, the two are standing in a line that’s starting to get restless behind them.

Eventually, Lieberman lets the first guests behind her go ahead.

Then there’s a camera pan that provides the audience with some clarification.

At the front of the line stand a man and a woman carrying large musical‑instrument cases on their backs.

Clearly, Charlie isn’t comfortable with them at all. Even his owner’s endless coaxing can’t help the dog. In the end, the dog mom gives up.

"Maybe I should wait 'til they leave – yeah, I'm gonna wait," his owner can be heard saying.

"He's so stressed from the cellos!"

When the time comes, Charlie and his owner finally venture back inside the café.