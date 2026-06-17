Dog is terrified of his new home: what happens next melts countless hearts

Uncle the dog was once rescued with such a severe head injury that only surgery could save him. After he recovered, he ended up in a shelter where he had to hope for a fresh start.

Uncle the dog is terrified when he steps into his owner's new house. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kalihusman00

Fortunately, Kali Husman showed up there one day, per The Dodo.

The young woman took him into her apartment.

The problem was that she actually wanted more, namely a house with a backyard for the pup to frolic around.

Recently, Husman made that dream come true – but Uncle the dog was extremely frightened at the prospect.

At the end of May, a video went viral on TikTok showing the four‑legged friend taking his first steps into his new home.

One thing is clear: Uncle is genuinely terrified of the new space.

With his head down, he tiptoes up a staircase, sniffing cautiously.

He even seems to struggle to take a single step forward. Everything looks almost in slow motion. Poor puppy!

Finally, his owner opens the backyard door. What happens next melts hearts by the dozens on TikTok.