Dog is terrified of his new home: what happens next melts countless hearts
Uncle the dog was once rescued with such a severe head injury that only surgery could save him. After he recovered, he ended up in a shelter where he had to hope for a fresh start.
Fortunately, Kali Husman showed up there one day, per The Dodo.
The young woman took him into her apartment.
The problem was that she actually wanted more, namely a house with a backyard for the pup to frolic around.
Recently, Husman made that dream come true – but Uncle the dog was extremely frightened at the prospect.
At the end of May, a video went viral on TikTok showing the four‑legged friend taking his first steps into his new home.
One thing is clear: Uncle is genuinely terrified of the new space.
With his head down, he tiptoes up a staircase, sniffing cautiously.
He even seems to struggle to take a single step forward. Everything looks almost in slow motion. Poor puppy!
Finally, his owner opens the backyard door. What happens next melts hearts by the dozens on TikTok.
Viral TikTok video captures a sweet moment of doggy joy
Uncle’s mood changes abruptly. When he sees what’s waiting for him, he rushes outside.
Then the dog starts running, making a big circle. His glee is almost palpable!
This is the moment that resonates so strongly with the TikTok audience that it reached viral status.
Kali Husman responded with an update in June.
In the new video, Uncle can be seen resting in the yard. He seems deeply relaxed.
"Uncle update," the onscreen text reads.
"He loves his yard, he loves chasing the squirels, the neighbors kids love running the fence line with him, and he's patiently waiting for his kiddie pool to be delivered."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kalihusman00