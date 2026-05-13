Dog loves to trespass on neighbor's pool – and her reaction to getting caught is everything!
Arkansas - Golden Retriever dog Wynn got caught playing in her neighbor's pool recently. But instead of getting in trouble, the pup got a special treat!
A now-viral video shows the adorable pooch standing in the pool, pawing curiously at the water near the water jet.
"When your neighbors wake up to your dog blowing bubbles in their pool," Wynn's owner wrote in the video caption.
According to the onscreen text, however, the neighbors didn't mind the intrusion one bit.
On the contrary, they even fed the pooch a yummy breakfast.
Most criminals don't get that kind of white-glove service!
Wynn the dog is one popular pooch
As another sweet video shows, this Golden is so popular that neighborhood kids even ring her owner's doorbell to ask if Wynn can come out and play with them.
The dog is "known for her human like interactions and fun loving personality," reads the description on Wynn's personal website.
It's clear that this playful dog brings nothing but good vibes to everyone she meets!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@wynn_thegolden