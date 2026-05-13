Dog loves to trespass on neighbor's pool – and her reaction to getting caught is everything!

Arkansas - Golden Retriever dog Wynn got caught playing in her neighbor's pool recently. But instead of getting in trouble, the pup got a special treat!

What is this Golden Retriever doing in her neighbor's pool? © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@wynn_thegolden

A now-viral video shows the adorable pooch standing in the pool, pawing curiously at the water near the water jet.

"When your neighbors wake up to your dog blowing bubbles in their pool," Wynn's owner wrote in the video caption.

According to the onscreen text, however, the neighbors didn't mind the intrusion one bit.

On the contrary, they even fed the pooch a yummy breakfast.

Most criminals don't get that kind of white-glove service!