Dog mama's emotional reunion with rescued puppies goes viral!

Phoenix, Arizona - Could these be the puppies this dog had been missing? The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control dared to introduce the rescued babies to the mama dog in their care, and the risk paid off in sweetness!

The dog was very exhausted and seemed more than depressed. © Screenshot/Instagram/@maricopapets

The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control shelter's now-viral Instagram video shows a dejected dog named Demi lying on a blanket.

"She was laying down on the floor, heavily lactating, so she was probably in some pain," Kim Powell, the shelter's communications manager, told The Dodo.

This mama was found in bad shape and without her puppies. The shelter team got the dog the care she needed, but without her babies, she was depressed.

Five days later, two puppies that looked just like Demi were found in the same area.

This prompted shelter workers to see if the foundlings might belong together.

The sweet video shows one of the pups being given to its potential mother, and as if in a desperate greeting, Demi yelps. The rescuers' risk paid off!