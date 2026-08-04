Dog meets puppy brother for the first time, and his reaction is unforgettable
Argentina - An adorable new TikTok video shows a Golden Retriever named Apolo meeting his family's new puppy, Ares. The dog clearly couldn't be any happier!
Seconds into the now-viral clip, any questions about how the two‑year‑old male dog feels about the latest addition to the family are answered.
At first, Apollo sniffs curiously at the tiny blonde puppy. Once he realizes what's happening, the dog can't contain himself. His tail is wagging so hard it's shaking his whole body. His excitement is obvious!
After doing a lap of joy, he quickly returns to the new pup, as if he can't believe his luck. The dog's excitement has him bounding all over the place.
Apolo and Ares' owner, as seen in the clip, is clearly thrilled with how her dogs connected.
A quick scroll through Juana's TikTok account reveals that this moment is actually a throwback.
Per the comments, the video is from a year ago. In the caption, Juana dubs the clip her "sweetest memory."
In another video, the two dogs are seen romping around the yard – and Ares is all grown up!
At least these two Goldens liked each other right off the bat, and that first meeting is super cute.
TikTokers are all about this golden's puppy love, and the clip boasts nearly three million views!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@juapontelli