Dog named Ronaldo goes viral with his epic goalkeeping skills!

Pennsylvania – While the soccer world is glued to the TV amid the World Cup, a Chihuahua‑Dachshund mix named Ronaldo from Pennsylvania is taking social media by storm. The dog 's talent? Blocking shots like a real goalie!

The six‑year‑old Chihuahua–Dachshund mix has been amazing social media with his soccer skills since 2022. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ronaldothefootballdog

For the little four‑legged friend, playing fetch and chewing on dog toys have become secondary. He'd rather spend his time in the goal, expertly blocking his owner's shots at the backyard net!

Ronald's owners, Stephanie and Sam Katzman, first posted the extraordinary talent of their furry companion on TikTok and Instagram in 2022.

The couple discovered their dog's goalkeeping passion by chance during a family barbecue. As the owners told CBC Kids News, Ronaldo dropped everything the moment he saw a round object.

"He's like magnetized to the ball. You never see a dog run away from his food like that," Sam joked.

The mixed‑breed was named after Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo – and clearly lives up to his namesake's skills!

For Sam and Stephanie, it's the perfect name for the pup. "I like to say to my family that he's like a reincarnation of a professional soccer player," Stephanie added.

Besides countless funny goalkeeper clips, the spry mixed-breed also tried his hand at being a World Cup oracle: he even predicted Germany's win over Ivory Coast!