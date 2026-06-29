Dog named Ronaldo goes viral with his epic goalkeeping skills!
Pennsylvania – While the soccer world is glued to the TV amid the World Cup, a Chihuahua‑Dachshund mix named Ronaldo from Pennsylvania is taking social media by storm. The dog's talent? Blocking shots like a real goalie!
For the little four‑legged friend, playing fetch and chewing on dog toys have become secondary. He'd rather spend his time in the goal, expertly blocking his owner's shots at the backyard net!
Ronald's owners, Stephanie and Sam Katzman, first posted the extraordinary talent of their furry companion on TikTok and Instagram in 2022.
The couple discovered their dog's goalkeeping passion by chance during a family barbecue. As the owners told CBC Kids News, Ronaldo dropped everything the moment he saw a round object.
"He's like magnetized to the ball. You never see a dog run away from his food like that," Sam joked.
The mixed‑breed was named after Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo – and clearly lives up to his namesake's skills!
For Sam and Stephanie, it's the perfect name for the pup. "I like to say to my family that he's like a reincarnation of a professional soccer player," Stephanie added.
Besides countless funny goalkeeper clips, the spry mixed-breed also tried his hand at being a World Cup oracle: he even predicted Germany's win over Ivory Coast!
Cristiano who? Ronaldo the dog shows off his soccer skills
Ronaldo reached over 14 million platform users with one of his most famous TikTok videos and is considered a true internet celebrity.
Countless users compared the talented four‑legged star to professional goalkeepers such as Cameroon's Andre Onana or Brazil's Alisson.
The consensus online is clear: Ronaldo is on par with the pros!
In the comments, Ronaldo's owners encouraged other pup parents to take their pets outside and give soccer a try.
And who knows – maybe another furry friend will soon emerge as a secret pro in the world of ball sports!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ronaldothefootballdog