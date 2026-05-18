Dog of divorce to go to the highest bidder as Labrador mama pleads for help

Bornheim, Germany - A German dog owner is begging for support! Susanne Stieger's pup Boon is to be auctioned off following her divorce. Stiger hopes to win the auction so she can keep her beloved canine companion.

Susanne and her Labrador dog Boon have been a team for five years, but she could lose him in an auction. © Screenshot/GoFundMe/Susanne Stieger

Susanne Stieger can't accept that her Labrador is being treated "like property."

But technically, dogs are considered property under German law.

Since the couple split in 2023, the dispute over the dog has escalated. Now, a Siegburg District Court has decided that Boon should be given to the highest bidder.

"Whoever can pay more gets him," Steiger writes in her call for donations on GoFundMe.

"It doesn't matter who took care of him, invested their time, or loved him day in and day out," she continued.

"To me, Boon isn't property. He is family. He is my companion and my heart."

The dog mom is a teacher who works in a children's home. She and her former partner got the now-5-year-old dog in 2021.

The 46-year-old says she trained him at obedience school, took him to every vet appointment, and says that she's the one responsible for getting Boon certified as a therapy dog.

But Boon is more than just a companion; for Steiger, he's also a co-worker: "We work as a team in a children's home. Boon's more than just a dog there. He's a safe space. He's a source of comfort and a reliable companion for many kids."