Dog owner adopts another golden retriever to entertain her older one – but things don't go to plan!
Irvine, California - When the owner of a golden retriever named Maui decided to get another dog in the hopes of entertaining him, things didn't go quite as planned!
Maui wasn't all that alone when Hugo joined him. He had already had a female corgi, Ruby, at his side for some time.
Nevertheless, his owner felt that the golden retriever was often bored, which she recognized from the fact that the male dog was always standing in front of her with a demanding gleam in his eye.
Hugo was supposed to give the whole thing a new direction – and entertain Maui, so to speak.
But in a viral Instagram video from this month, you can see what happened instead.
In the clip, it's no longer just one golden retriever standing in front of his owner, but two: Maui and Hugo are bored together instead of playing with each other!
The recording is not an isolated case: the viral hit shows how the pair repeatedly stand in front of their owner – and give her a demanding look.
This has at least one advantage, though.
Golden retrievers now demand attention as a team!
"From having 1 bored golden retriever to 2 bored golden retrievers, waiting to be entertained," their owner wrote in the caption.
At least she can be pleased that her dogs are going totally viral!
More than two million clicks have been accumulated on Instagram since the beginning of May, plus more than 250,000 likes.
But that's not all: the comment section is also full to bursting.
Many a golden retriever owner feels seen, and they even shared some pictures of their own bored pups.
So Maui and Hugo are probably not an isolated case: golden retrievers clearly crave excitement in their lives!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@maui_thegoldenpup