Dog owner adopts another golden retriever to entertain her older one – but things don't go to plan!

Irvine, California - When the owner of a golden retriever named Maui decided to get another dog in the hopes of entertaining him, things didn't go quite as planned!

Maui (l.) and Hugo are not exactly doing what their owner had hoped for... © Screenshot/Instagram/@maui_thegoldenpup

Maui wasn't all that alone when Hugo joined him. He had already had a female corgi, Ruby, at his side for some time.

Nevertheless, his owner felt that the golden retriever was often bored, which she recognized from the fact that the male dog was always standing in front of her with a demanding gleam in his eye.

Hugo was supposed to give the whole thing a new direction – and entertain Maui, so to speak.

But in a viral Instagram video from this month, you can see what happened instead.

In the clip, it's no longer just one golden retriever standing in front of his owner, but two: Maui and Hugo are bored together instead of playing with each other!

The recording is not an isolated case: the viral hit shows how the pair repeatedly stand in front of their owner – and give her a demanding look.

This has at least one advantage, though.