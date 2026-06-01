Dog owner is taunted with AI-generated videos of her missing pet: "Got me really upset"

Denver, Colorado – Opal the dog has been missing since mid‑May. Since then, her owner Hannah Cummins, has been desperately searching for her. After numerous online posts and neighborhood flyers, Cummins recently received a video that left her speechless.

Opal the dog has been missing since mid‑May. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Hannah Cummins

The Chihuahua‑Greyhound mix – who was a service dog – was last seen on May 16 around 6 PM in her owner’s yard in Denver, Colorado.

Since then, there have been only vague clues about what might have happened to Opal.

In contrast to CBS, the pet owner recently described the insidious clip.

"The video was the one that got me really upset," she said.

"It's like they took an AI video somehow. But you can tell it's AI."

It appears that one or more people decided to use the images of Opal that appear online to make a fake video and fake photos in hopes of getting the reward.

In her ads, Cummins provides her phone number, making it a breeze to send her the artificially generated material.

Meanwhile, the woman is growing increasingly worried about Opal – partly because the children she hosts at her daycare dearly miss the dog.