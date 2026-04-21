Dog owner loses her soul dog – then she finds his doppelganger at the exact same shelter

Liv Ruby felt nothing but grief and pain when her dog Alfie had to be put down in August 2024 – b ut then it seemed like the universe sent him back to her.

When she saw Tiny (right) for the first time, Liv had the impression that she was seeing a doppelganger of her former dog Alfie (left.) © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@rainbowbrighttt

While scrolling through social media, Liv came across a photo of a shelter dog named Tiny, and his image struck the young woman unexpectedly.

Tiny looked very similar to Alfie, and what was even more surprising was that he was in the same shelter from which she had adopted Alfie.

Liv acted without hesitation. She contacted the animal welfare organization and offered to take Tiny into care.

Shortly afterwards, she set off to meet him in person.

Tiny turned out to be an older dog with an uncertain past – his similarities to Alfie were striking.

"One year after I lost my soul dog, I found his doppelganger at the same shelter," reads the onscreen text of a TikTok post from Liv explaining her situation.

"My love for Alfie was so powerful, it willed Tiny into my life," she added in the caption. "I love you, my boys."