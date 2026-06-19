Dog owner makes heartshattering mistake while half-asleep: "She was convinced we abandoned her"

Brisbane, Australia – This exhausted dog mom made a fateful mistake in the middle of the night! For three hours, her beloved pup Wednesday had to wander and whine in the darkness. A look at the surveillance footage later broke the owner's heart.

The poor dog can be seen on the chair and leaping at the door. © Collage: Screenshots/Tiktok/@tabnottabby

Tabitha had just finished a grueling stretch of seven consecutive workdays and was in a deep sleep.

At exactly 3 AM, she was suddenly awakened because the dog urgently needed to go do her bathroom business outside.

Still groggy from lack of sleep, Tabitha staggered to the door, cracked it open, and let little Wednesday dash into the yard.

Then the pet owner completely lost track of things. She was so out of it that she went straight back to bed and fell asleep again immediately.

The poor dog was left all alone in the cold night air. It wasn’t until three full hours later, around 6 AM, that Tabitha’s husband woke up. He heard a soft whine from outside and opened the door right away.

"She was convinced we abandoned her," the pet owner wrote in the viral video's onscreen text. "I don't know if she'll ever forgive me."

When the woman later watched the footage from her home security camera, she was horrified.