Dog owner makes heartshattering mistake while half-asleep: "She was convinced we abandoned her"
Brisbane, Australia – This exhausted dog mom made a fateful mistake in the middle of the night! For three hours, her beloved pup Wednesday had to wander and whine in the darkness. A look at the surveillance footage later broke the owner's heart.
Tabitha had just finished a grueling stretch of seven consecutive workdays and was in a deep sleep.
At exactly 3 AM, she was suddenly awakened because the dog urgently needed to go do her bathroom business outside.
Still groggy from lack of sleep, Tabitha staggered to the door, cracked it open, and let little Wednesday dash into the yard.
Then the pet owner completely lost track of things. She was so out of it that she went straight back to bed and fell asleep again immediately.
The poor dog was left all alone in the cold night air. It wasn’t until three full hours later, around 6 AM, that Tabitha’s husband woke up. He heard a soft whine from outside and opened the door right away.
"She was convinced we abandoned her," the pet owner wrote in the viral video's onscreen text. "I don't know if she'll ever forgive me."
When the woman later watched the footage from her home security camera, she was horrified.
Will this dog ever forgive her owner?
Wednesday the pooch sat on a chair by the house, howling miserably and repeatedly pawing at the door in desperate attempts to get inside.
Tabitha admits that she felt like the "worst dog mom ever" for the incident.
Guilt ate at her – she had never heard her dog cry so pitifully before! Yet the loyal doggo showed a huge heart and forgave the nighttime mishap in an instant.
After a massive apology campaign involving many cuddles and expensive treats, everything is back to normal between dog and owner.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Tiktok/@tabnottabby