Dog owner thinks she has a gray lab puppy – but the truth was very different!
UK – She had been confident about her case – perhaps too confident! In mid‑July, Aliyah from the UK aired her "grievances" on TikTok. The reason: the confusion surrounding her dog Nico.
"To the person who sold me a grey lab puppy – WTF," the subtitle in the young woman's video read.
In the first shot of the clip, Nico appears as a puppy, and he does bear some resemblance to a young Labrador.
But in the next scene, it becomes even clearer that he isn't one!
Standing before Aliyah is a large, muscular Cane Corso. Not only does this breed share little visual similarity with a fully grown Labrador, but its temperament is also quite different!
While Labradors are considered family‑friendly fur babies, Cane Corsos are cut from a completely different cloth.
Dog owner learns to love her unexpected new pup!
The large four‑legged dogs were appropriately bred as guard dogs. As a result, they aren't as friendly as Labrador Retrievers – especially not toward strangers.
Training Cane Corsos properly and building trust with them requires a lot of patience and an experienced owner – neither seems to be the case with Aliyah.
Big dogs also need more training, exercise, and food, but numerous other videos from Aliyah show that she has a good handle on her four‑legged friend – the two even appear to have become best buddies!
This mix of surprise and a happy ending has resonated with TikTok. The video has amassed more than eight million views since it was posted, with over 1.8 million likes.
There is some negative feedback, though, as some users questioned why Aliyah felt the need to buy a dog when there are so many available for adoption.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@crawftz