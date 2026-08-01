Dog owner thinks she has a gray lab puppy – but the truth was very different!

UK – She had been confident about her case – perhaps too confident! In mid‑July, Aliyah from the UK aired her "grievances" on TikTok. The reason: the confusion surrounding her dog Nico.

Aliyah initially thought her dog Nico was a Labrador. © Screenshot/TikTok/@crawftz

"To the person who sold me a grey lab puppy – WTF," the subtitle in the young woman's video read.

In the first shot of the clip, Nico appears as a puppy, and he does bear some resemblance to a young Labrador.

But in the next scene, it becomes even clearer that he isn't one!

Standing before Aliyah is a large, muscular Cane Corso. Not only does this breed share little visual similarity with a fully grown Labrador, but its temperament is also quite different!

While Labradors are considered family‑friendly fur babies, Cane Corsos are cut from a completely different cloth.