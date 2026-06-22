Dog owner thinks she's adopting a Labrador puppy – only to be proven hilariously wrong: "wtf is that"
Hong Kong – A woman from Hong Kong fell in love with Buffy the dog the moment she saw her at the SPCA (HK) shelter. She thought the pup was a Labrador – but she turned out to be wrong!
In early June, the dog owner shared her experience on Instagram.
The video starts with a photo of a very young Buffy.
Then you see the furry friend, who’s becoming less and less like a Labrador, growing bigger.
Finally, a picture appears that her owner can only caption, "wtf is that?"
In the pics, Buffy has a pink nose, and her lips are the same shade.
Her skull is a bit too wide for a Lab, and the dog appears to be cross‑eyed in the shot as well.
More photos follow, showing Buffy looking downright mischievous. She barks, bites the seat belt in the car, and "grins" devilishly at the camera.
But her owner makes one thing clear in the post...
Does dog owner regret her "non-Labrador" pet adoption?
In the last photo, where Buffy looks noticeably friendlier, the Hong Kong native writes, "wouldn't change a thing."
In the post's caption, the dog mom jokes that it's "safe to say she wasn't a lab..."
The post has gone viral on Instagram, and the comment section is full of compliments for little Buffy.
The question remains which breed the "non‑Labrador" actually belongs to.
To shed some light on that, her owner posted a photo series the same day, which includes Buffy’s adoption card.
According to it, the shelter listed her as a mixed breed dog from the start. Buffy’s owner just needed to read the fine print a little more carefully!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@buffy.the.egg.slayer