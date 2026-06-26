Dog owners await new baby – and their golden retrievers "prepare" in the sweetest way
Arlington, Virginia – All good things come in pairs – at least at the Bubolz household. Katie and Kevin are eagerly awaiting their second baby, and their two golden retrievers, Ellie and Emma, are pulling out all the stops.
"How is it possible that I feel like I forgot everything about having a newborn?" the dad-to-be wonders in his first video.
In it, Katie and Kevin go through the essential steps with the two furballs – especially Ellie – once more. Even the opening scene brings a smile!
Here, the dog stands on a chair that holds a baby doll, rocking the seat up and down with her left front paw. Kevin even practices "burping" with her!
Later, Ellie helps her owner in the bath, where she hands him a towel for the baby during a trial run.
Reading aloud and soothing the upcoming infant are also practiced by humans and animals.
But the video ends on a somewhat somber note.
Golden retrievers take part in adorable pregnancy photoshoot
Kevin is drifting toward advertising, showcasing a life insurance website. The influencer knows how to market himself, despite his quirky and affectionate videos.
The second clip, on the other hand, is completely ad‑free and is sure to melt the hearts that weren’t touched by the first video.
In it, Kevin tries to take a photo with his two female dogs, having them rest their heads on pregnant Katie.
Ellie and Emma behave so sweetly – and, more importantly, so gently – that a truly cute picture comes out.
Clip no. 1 currently leads with more than three views, although it was posted a few days earlier than the second.
But after just three days, it has already reached nearly half a million views. Ellie, Emma, and their owner really know how it's done!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@elliegoldenlife