Dog owners await new baby – and their golden retrievers "prepare" in the sweetest way

Arlington, Virginia – All good things come in pairs – at least at the Bubolz household. Katie and Kevin are eagerly awaiting their second baby, and their two golden retrievers , Ellie and Emma, are pulling out all the stops.

Golden retriever Ellie (l.) is already getting ready to rock the new baby! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@elliegoldenlife

"How is it possible that I feel like I forgot everything about having a newborn?" the dad-to-be wonders in his first video.

In it, Katie and Kevin go through the essential steps with the two furballs – especially Ellie – once more. Even the opening scene brings a smile!

Here, the dog stands on a chair that holds a baby doll, rocking the seat up and down with her left front paw. Kevin even practices "burping" with her!

Later, Ellie helps her owner in the bath, where she hands him a towel for the baby during a trial run.

Reading aloud and soothing the upcoming infant are also practiced by humans and animals.

But the video ends on a somewhat somber note.