Dog refuses to leave grandma's house – then the family gets a heartbreaking explanation
Montreal, Canada - This clip from Montreal is strange in itself, but the explanation that follows makes everything all the more mysterious.
Golden retriever Charlie recently visited his owner's mother, Lauren Lieberman, but when his owner went to pick him up, the dog behaved quite unusually.
Instead of happily running to her, he refused to even go near her.
The strange scene can be seen in a now-viral TikTok video from mid-April, in which Charlie remains sitting on his grandma's doorstep.
Even with the usual enticements – such as a treat – the dog cannot be lured out of his shell.
Quite the opposite: when the 35-year-old pulls a little harder on his leash, he deliberately resists.
"He refused to leave, wouldn't move and stayed right next to my mom for 20 minutes, which he has never done before. No one would believe it unless they saw it," the clip's caption reads.
However, the explanation is the real reason that shook the whole family: "A few hours later we found out that my grandmother (my mom's mom) passed away."
Did the golden retriever sense what happened?
But did the elderly lady named Gloria even live in this house?
No, the family found out about the 90-year-old's passing through a phone call.
Nevertheless, Lauren and her mother are certain that the golden retriever must have sensed something.
"My mom and I called each other right away, and we were like, 'That's why he was acting like that,'" the Canadian explained in an interview with Newsweek.
Many users on TikTok, where the video has not only millions of views, but also thousands of comments, many of which also suggest that Charlie wanted to stay because he knew what had happened.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@laurenandcody