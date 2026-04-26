Dog refuses to leave grandma's house – then the family gets a heartbreaking explanation

Montreal, Canada - This clip from Montreal is strange in itself, but the explanation that follows makes everything all the more mysterious.

Golden retriever Charlie refused to go to his owner – something she has never experienced with him before. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@laurenandcody

Golden retriever Charlie recently visited his owner's mother, Lauren Lieberman, but when his owner went to pick him up, the dog behaved quite unusually.

Instead of happily running to her, he refused to even go near her.

The strange scene can be seen in a now-viral TikTok video from mid-April, in which Charlie remains sitting on his grandma's doorstep.

Even with the usual enticements – such as a treat – the dog cannot be lured out of his shell.

Quite the opposite: when the 35-year-old pulls a little harder on his leash, he deliberately resists.

"He refused to leave, wouldn't move and stayed right next to my mom for 20 minutes, which he has never done before. No one would believe it unless they saw it," the clip's caption reads.

However, the explanation is the real reason that shook the whole family: "A few hours later we found out that my grandmother (my mom's mom) passed away."