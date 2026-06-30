Dog rescuer discovers laundry basket of abandoned pups: "I prayed the whole way there"

Perris, California – Hearing about a basket full of abandoned puppies, dog rescuer Alexis Aguilar jumped into action. She was worried coyotes would hurt the babies, but when Aguilar arrived at the scene, what she found peeking around the corner had her tearing up.

These puppies were left on the side of the road in a basket. Luckily, someone came to help. © Screenshot/Facebook/Simone Fodde Crotzer

Aguilar, the co‑founder and rescue coordinator of Feeding Perris Strays in California, was worried that something might happen to the little dogs.

"I prayed the whole way there," the Californian told The Dodo.

When she arrived at the scene, Aguilar found a litter of puppies in a laundry basket tucked next to the sidewalk.

But that's not all; she also found the babies' frightened mother cowering in the corner.

Luckily, Aguilar quickly won the mama dog's trust: "She let me scratch her and everything, she was doing so well."

After the rescuer calmed all the dogs down, she started loading the puppies into her car. The scruffy mama pooch watched the whole thing from a distance.