Dog rescuer discovers laundry basket of abandoned pups: "I prayed the whole way there"
Perris, California – Hearing about a basket full of abandoned puppies, dog rescuer Alexis Aguilar jumped into action. She was worried coyotes would hurt the babies, but when Aguilar arrived at the scene, what she found peeking around the corner had her tearing up.
Aguilar, the co‑founder and rescue coordinator of Feeding Perris Strays in California, was worried that something might happen to the little dogs.
"I prayed the whole way there," the Californian told The Dodo.
When she arrived at the scene, Aguilar found a litter of puppies in a laundry basket tucked next to the sidewalk.
But that's not all; she also found the babies' frightened mother cowering in the corner.
Luckily, Aguilar quickly won the mama dog's trust: "She let me scratch her and everything, she was doing so well."
After the rescuer calmed all the dogs down, she started loading the puppies into her car. The scruffy mama pooch watched the whole thing from a distance.
Scared mom of the puppies was also saved
The rescue was a resounding success.
"There were seven puppies," Aguilar told The Dodo. "So cute, so little, too."
The woman was also able to rescue the puppies' mother.
"You can tell [the mom] has been neglected for a while," Aguilar said. "Her fur's completely matted."
On Monday, the Feeding Perris Strays posted an update on Instagram.
After a bath and some love, the once straggly dog mom is looking good. What's more, she's got a name!
"Mama Chanel and her babies are doing amazing and settling in beautifully. She has been such a wonderful mama and is finally getting the care and love she deserves," the shelter said, adding, "This sweet girl will be available for adoption in just a few weeks!"
All the dogs need some time to decompress after their ordeal, but the rescuers hope they'll find loving forever homes soon.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Simone Fodde Crotzer