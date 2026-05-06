Dog rescuer left in tears after days-long effort to save stranded pup: "I'm still crying"
Irvine, California - Seasoned dog rescuer Suzette Hall vowed to save this pup, but the endeavor left her in tears.
On Tuesday, the Hall shared a super emotional post on Facebook: her last rescue was a real ordeal.
"This poor girl had been living on the freeway for over a month. Then she disappeared… and when she finally showed back up again, I knew I wasn’t leaving without her," Hall said.
Despite Hall's determination, this dog refused to make its rescue easy.
Instead, she strung the good Samaritan on for days.
"I wasn't giving up," Hall wrote, adding that she "sat in bushes on the side of the highway, hid, set traps, and did everything in my power."
Day and night, the animal lover kept watch, hoping to snag the suffering pooch.
Pictures show the dog's poor plight
"My heart would sink watching her," Hall said of the poor pup.
She caught the dog's plight on camera and shared it in the heartfelt post.
"She would run along the freeway, from one exit to the next, then into the field, up against buildings, circling back again… over and over," Hall said.
"Like she had her own little path, just trying to survive."
Fortunately, Hall's sleepless nights paid off: the dog finally fell into her trap.
"I promised her – I would not give up. And I didn't. Today was her day. And what a glorious day it was," Hall wrote with relief.
"She finally went into my trap… and I couldn't believe my eyes. I'm still crying."
The seasoned dog catcher celebrated the rescue, saying, "Your freeway days are far behind you now, sweet angel. You're safe. You're loved. And I kept my promise."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall