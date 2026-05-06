Dog rescuer left in tears after days-long effort to save stranded pup: "I'm still crying"

Irvine, California - Seasoned dog rescuer Suzette Hall vowed to save this pup, but the endeavor left her in tears.

This dog evaded a seasoned animal rescuer for days. © Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall

On Tuesday, the Hall shared a super emotional post on Facebook: her last rescue was a real ordeal.

"This poor girl had been living on the freeway for over a month. Then she disappeared… and when she finally showed back up again, I knew I wasn’t leaving without her," Hall said.

Despite Hall's determination, this dog refused to make its rescue easy.

Instead, she strung the good Samaritan on for days.

"I wasn't giving up," Hall wrote, adding that she "sat in bushes on the side of the highway, hid, set traps, and did everything in my power."

Day and night, the animal lover kept watch, hoping to snag the suffering pooch.