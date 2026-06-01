Dog rescuer says her "heart just sank" seeing abandoned pup's struggles

Irvine, California - Rescuer Suzette Hall hates seeing dogs suffer. At the end of May, Hall noticed a small pup wandering alone, and the animal's plight soon pulled at her heartstrings.

This little dog seemed to be looking for someone. © Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall

"When I got there, I couldn't believe how dirty he was. Oil and grime covered his little body," Hall wrote on her Facebook page.

"And I just watched him wandering… looking into gates, walking right in the middle of the street, searching for someone who never came back for him."

Hall hated seeing the dog look for the people who'd abandoned him.

"My heart just sank," she wrote.

So, Hall got to work: she set a trap with tasty sausages to get the poor pooch off the streets.

Luckily, this dog was so hungry that trapping him was easy.