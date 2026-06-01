Dog rescuer says her "heart just sank" seeing abandoned pup's struggles
Irvine, California - Rescuer Suzette Hall hates seeing dogs suffer. At the end of May, Hall noticed a small pup wandering alone, and the animal's plight soon pulled at her heartstrings.
"When I got there, I couldn't believe how dirty he was. Oil and grime covered his little body," Hall wrote on her Facebook page.
"And I just watched him wandering… looking into gates, walking right in the middle of the street, searching for someone who never came back for him."
Hall hated seeing the dog look for the people who'd abandoned him.
"My heart just sank," she wrote.
So, Hall got to work: she set a trap with tasty sausages to get the poor pooch off the streets.
Luckily, this dog was so hungry that trapping him was easy.
Hungry pooch got the help he needed
The tasty treats did the trick, and Hall caught the pooch quickly.
"And oh my goodness… that sweet boy hadn't had something that good in a very long time. He ran right into that trap," she wrote.
"Just like that, the lonely days were over."
After the trap snapped shut, the rescuer scooped up the dog and brought him to safety.
"Now he's safe. Safe enough to finally sleep without fear. Safe enough to get all that dirt and oil washed away. Safe enough to start over and learn what love feels like," she said.
Hall summed up her latest rescue saying, "The streets are behind you now, sweet boy."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall