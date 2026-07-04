Dog rescuers find a shocking sight in overturned laundry basket: "Abandoned. Forgotten. Left to survive on their own"

By Christian Norm

California – When animal rescuers saw an old laundry basket in an orchard that had been reported to them, their hearts melted. The reason? A small mother dog was caring for her puppies inside – but she'd also adopted another litter of abandoned puppies as if they were her own!

There were several cute puppies in this basket.
There were several cute puppies in this basket.  © Screenshot/Facebook/Pawsitively Saved Rescue

At first, there was a bit of back‑and‑forth about exactly where the eleven dogs should go.

In the end, however, they ended up at Pawsitively Saved Rescue.

The shelter first reported the heartwarming discovery on June 9.

Good girl! Gentle Dalmatian has paws full with purr-fectly sweet kitten posse
Dogs Good girl! Gentle Dalmatian has paws full with purr-fectly sweet kitten posse

"Abandoned. Forgotten. Left to survive on their own. But we won’t let that be the end of their story," animal‑rights activists wrote in a photo‑rich Facebook post.

"Despite unimaginable circumstances, this devoted mama did everything she could to protect and care for not only her own puppies, but a second litter as well," they added.

"It’s impossible to imagine how scared and exhausted she must have been. Yet somehow, she continued caring for the puppies day after day, refusing to give up on them... Now it’s our turn to show this family that they matter."

At the shelter, the four‑legged heroine was named Kelly.

Everyone on site was deeply impressed by the selflessness with which she looked after the stray puppies.

How is the dog family doing now?

Kelly the dog mom needed to recover after her ordeal.
Kelly the dog mom needed to recover after her ordeal.  © Screenshot/Facebook/Pawsitively Saved Rescue

There was a considerable age gap between them.

Kelly’s own puppies are now about eight weeks old, while the four adopted dogs are roughly a month older.

"The runt, named Sam, has a grade 4 heart murmur, but other than that, all the puppies are doing well, [and] the vet thinks she will grow out of the heart murmur," Pawsitively Saved Rescue explained in a conversation with The Dodo.

Golden retriever dishes out sassy silent treatment during an icy reunion
Dogs Golden retriever dishes out sassy silent treatment during an icy reunion

In the meantime, the shelter posted an update about some of the fur babies.

According to the shelter, puppies May and Sam have already been adopted.

The dog mother was very busy taking care of all of her babies!
The dog mother was very busy taking care of all of her babies!  © Screenshot/Facebook/Pawsitively Saved Rescue

John, Trevor, Nikko, Fredo, Sabino, Miranda, Andrea, and Nick are still waiting for a home, however. In the meantime, they remain in good hands at the shelter!

Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Pawsitively Saved Rescue

More on Dogs: