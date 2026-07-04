Dog rescuers find a shocking sight in overturned laundry basket: "Abandoned. Forgotten. Left to survive on their own"

California – When animal rescuers saw an old laundry basket in an orchard that had been reported to them, their hearts melted. The reason? A small mother dog was caring for her puppies inside – but she'd also adopted another litter of abandoned puppies as if they were her own!

There were several cute puppies in this basket. © Screenshot/Facebook/Pawsitively Saved Rescue

At first, there was a bit of back‑and‑forth about exactly where the eleven dogs should go.

In the end, however, they ended up at Pawsitively Saved Rescue.

The shelter first reported the heartwarming discovery on June 9.

"Abandoned. Forgotten. Left to survive on their own. But we won’t let that be the end of their story," animal‑rights activists wrote in a photo‑rich Facebook post.

"Despite unimaginable circumstances, this devoted mama did everything she could to protect and care for not only her own puppies, but a second litter as well," they added.

"It’s impossible to imagine how scared and exhausted she must have been. Yet somehow, she continued caring for the puppies day after day, refusing to give up on them... Now it’s our turn to show this family that they matter."

At the shelter, the four‑legged heroine was named Kelly.

Everyone on site was deeply impressed by the selflessness with which she looked after the stray puppies.