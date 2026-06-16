Dog rescuers in shock over puppy abandoned in mailbox: "A ridiculously inhumane act"
Richmond, Virginia – They came even though they didn't believe it: employees from Richmond Animal Care & Control in Virginia had been called a few days earlier after someone reported seeing an abandoned dog in a mailbox. When they arrived on the scene, they could hardly believe their eyes!
"We thought the call was a joke," said Christie Peters, the head of the ACC, told The Dodo. "It couldn't be possible."
But, clearly, it could.
With their mouths hanging open, the team stood in front of the mailbox, where a little dog was crouching inside a mesh bag.
Peters explained that she and her colleagues felt "disbelief and anger at such a ridiculously inhumane act."
Of course, they confronted the mailbox's owners.
However, they turned out to be friendly, cooperative people who didn't know the dog – and had no idea who had misused their mailbox.
The furry friend was a one‑year‑old Yorkshire Terrier mix, but who did she belong to?
Rescuers scramble to find who abandoned the dog
The ACC now wants to find out, so they can confront the perpetrator. So far, however, no breakthrough has been made.
In the meantime, the little terrier lady has recovered well. She is sweet and affectionate, according to Peters. The team also gives her plenty of love every day.
How exactly things will proceed remains to be seen. The dog still has to wait until she is officially cleared for adoption.
Peters is simply relieved that everything turned out well. "We are so grateful someone called us to help," she said.
In closing, she added, "Our team is here to help all the unwanted abandoned animals in Richmond. We’re grateful to be able to help this one."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Richmond Animal Care & Control