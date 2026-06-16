Dog rescuers in shock over puppy abandoned in mailbox: "A ridiculously inhumane act"

Richmond, Virginia – They came even though they didn't believe it: employees from Richmond Animal Care & Control in Virginia had been called a few days earlier after someone reported seeing an abandoned dog in a mailbox. When they arrived on the scene, they could hardly believe their eyes!

The animal rescuers from Richmond never thought they'd actually find the furry creature in a bag inside a mailbox... © Screenshot/Facebook/Richmond Animal Care & Control

"We thought the call was a joke," said Christie Peters, the head of the ACC, told The Dodo. "It couldn't be possible."

But, clearly, it could.

With their mouths hanging open, the team stood in front of the mailbox, where a little dog was crouching inside a mesh bag.

Peters explained that she and her colleagues felt "disbelief and anger at such a ridiculously inhumane act."

Of course, they confronted the mailbox's owners.

However, they turned out to be friendly, cooperative people who didn't know the dog – and had no idea who had misused their mailbox.

The furry friend was a one‑year‑old Yorkshire Terrier mix, but who did she belong to?