Dog rescuers step in to help stray puppies – but things soon take a tricky turn

Odesa, Ukraine - It sounded like a simple rescue operation: two small dogs had recently been spotted at a bus stop in Ukraine . A woman had called in Love Furry Friends from Odesa for help, but on the scene, the ladies realized that they had a problem.

The black puppy turned out to be extremely shy. © Screenshot/YouTube/Love Furry Friends - Rescue Channel

While the pup with the lighter coat proved to be quite trusting, her female counterpart was terrified of the rescuers.

Even Love Furry frontwoman Olena couldn't do anything, despite luring with treats.

Finally, the team made an unusual decision: they released the little female with the light-colored fur so that she could escape through a hole in the fence into a yard together with the other furry friend.

Olena and her colleagues had no choice but to close the hole so that the strays couldn't get out of the yard again.

At least this plan worked, and the Love Furry Friends returned the next day with some more rescuers.