Dog rescuers step in to help stray puppies – but things soon take a tricky turn
Odesa, Ukraine - It sounded like a simple rescue operation: two small dogs had recently been spotted at a bus stop in Ukraine. A woman had called in Love Furry Friends from Odesa for help, but on the scene, the ladies realized that they had a problem.
While the pup with the lighter coat proved to be quite trusting, her female counterpart was terrified of the rescuers.
Even Love Furry frontwoman Olena couldn't do anything, despite luring with treats.
Finally, the team made an unusual decision: they released the little female with the light-colored fur so that she could escape through a hole in the fence into a yard together with the other furry friend.
Olena and her colleagues had no choice but to close the hole so that the strays couldn't get out of the yard again.
At least this plan worked, and the Love Furry Friends returned the next day with some more rescuers.
This rescue proves to be a complicated mission
After consulting with the yard's owner, the women tried their luck. Once again, the black four-legged friend proved to be extremely shy.
Eventually, the animal activists put up a barrier to contain him.
In the end, Olena managed to get the animal into her hands with the help of her jacket, which she had taken off.
Then, the two were finally taken to the Love Furry Friends shelter.
There, the little dog with the black fur also mellowed out – mainly because she got one cuddle after another, plus good food, of course! What both dogs are still missing is a proper home.
The video of the rescue was published on the group's YouTube channel. If you want to see the Love Furry Friends doing their dangerous work in Ukraine, you can find all the important information under their videos.
Cover photo: Screenshot/YouTube/Love Furry Friends - Rescue Channel